Polish colleagues have no other subject than stories that something very bad is happening in Poland
— said Prof. Zdzisław Krasnodębski in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl, commenting on the debate in the European Parliament on sex education in Poland.
This is a sad event. The request to convene this debate was made on the basis of false information provided to other MEPs. Then the political groups, including the European People’s Party, which claims to be Christian Democrats, voted in favour of the motion. Nobody knew what was going on
— said Prof. Krasnodębski.
The Member of the European Parliament for Law and Justice talked about how the debate was received by MPs from other countries.
The motion was to be tabled by Mr Biedroń, who did not appear in the Chamber. The motion was adopted. The debate did not arouse any interest. The room was completely empty. None of the important Members of the European Parliament showed up. It was completely absurd. Polish fellow Members have no other subject than to say that something very bad is happening in Poland.
The debate on sexual education in Poland was preceded by a discussion on anti-Semitism in Germany. Krasnodębski drew attention to the different attitudes of Polish and German MEPs towards their own countries.
The contrast between this debate and the earlier discussion on the anti-Semitic murders in Halle is striking. German MPs, from left to right, of course accused each other, but none of them accused their own country. Nobody said that something wrong was going on in Germany. They said that something bad is happening in the whole of Europe. Interestingly enough, Mr Biedroń spoke in that debate about… hatred in Poland. When he was supposed to talk about anti-Semitism in Germany, he spoke about Poland. The terrible hatred that prevails in our country
— he said.
In the opinion of the Law and Justice MEP, the debate and possible subsequent resolution will have no major consequences for Poland. There will be a resolution and I suppose it will be passed. They will again sign up to some absurdity. However, this will not have any consequences. The only result will be to build an atmosphere and some young MEPs with extreme left-wing views will continue to shout what they are shouting
— said Prof. Krasnodębski in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
Tłum. K.J.