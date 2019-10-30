Another child was saved by a baby hatch. The baby was left in Świdnica in the baby hatch yesterday at 7:41 p.m.
When we heard a sound announcing the presence of the child in the baby hatch, we quickly ran to the place where the child was. It turned out that 10 years after the consecration and opening of the baby hatch in our institution, someone brought the child to it. He is well cared for and healthy. He is only a few days old
— quotes a statement of Sister Bernadette portal swidnica24.pl.
Such a gentleman today in the baby hatch in Świdnica :) Mom didn’t kill, she gave it away :)
— wrote on Twitter „Maciej”.
In such situations, the police are responsible for establishing the identity of the child. If it fails, the court will give the baby a name and surname and issue a birth certificate. Then the boy will be adopted.
In August, thanks to the baby hatch, a child was saved in Sandomierz.
Tłum. K.J.