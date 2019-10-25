The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who was nominated by his home Civic Platform to the presidency of the European People’s Party (EPP), is unlikely to have any competition at the EPP Congress in November, according to unofficial information from PAP sources.
More than 700 delegates from around 50 national parties will be in Zagreb on 20 November to decide on a new leader at the EPP Congress. Now the President of the European Christian Democrats is Frenchman Joseph Daul.
Although the EPP remained the biggest political force after the May elections to the European Parliament, it reduced the number of seats, which weakened its influence. That is why a new leader was sought.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily published the first unofficial information at the beginning of the month that the former Polish Prime Minister would lead the European People’s Party. The former Polish Prime Minister is regarded as a very submissive politician towards German politics.
On Friday, the head of the Civic Platform, Grzegorz Schetyna, announced that he had officially submitted a motion to appoint Tusk as the head of the EPP.
