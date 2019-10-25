The horrible happening (humdrum dances) organized by the LGBT community in front of the Pope’s Window on the 41st anniversary of John Paul II’s appointment shows that in the fight for the left-wing formatting of the world there will be no borders and no sanctity.
The demonstrations under the slogan „Autumn of the Middle Ages” before the Sejm and in several Polish cities leave no doubt: the creators of street rioting will manipulate facts and stimulate emotions of people susceptible to anticlerical and anti-government message. The powerful machine of show business and pop culture also serves this purpose. If the conservative side doesn’t start to correct this hypocritical message with all its might, it won’t survive this clash. Manipulation will flow so heavily that social structures will eventually blow up.
Mass protests will be joined by people who will not bother to verify the truth of the organizers’ message. They will follow it instinctively - in defence of democracy and freedom. The left-liberal media argued that „PiS demands up to five years’ imprisonment for educating young people about sexuality and contraception”. The model Anja Rubik, who had been involved in the promotion of sex education for months, claimed that it was necessary to go out on the street, because the Law and Justice party wants to punish people with imprisonment for education. In reality, the situation is completely different.
The Act, which is being proceduresed in the Sejm, is neither PiS’ nor governmental. It is a civic project. If there are errors and defective provisions in it, it is always possible to correct them with amendments. In the draft adopted by the Sejm for further work, however, there are no provisions on the punishment of imprisonment for sexual education. The proposal provides for stricter penalties for those who approve of pedophilia. It is intended to punish encouraging the sexual activity of minors.
It is also not the case that there is no sex education in Poland. It is present in schools, and in the version which is most optimal for young people.
There are three models of sex education in the global education system. Model A is an upbringing to chastity, based on constructive encouragement of pre-marital chastity and fidelity, with the simultaneous lack of promotion of contraception; model B is oriented towards biological sex education, devoid of ethical values, and model C combines the two previous models. Most Western European countries educate according to B or C. In Poland, since 1998, the A model has been implemented in the „upbringing to family life” classes.
Sexuality is not distinguished here from other areas of human activity. Focusing on the developmental integrity of young people, the need to develop responsibility for oneself, self-control and self-esteem is stressed. This type of education, contrary to the B model, does not put children in opposition to their parents, but complements the parenting process.
The whole fight is about changing the Polish educational model and implementing a Western system which has tragic consequences for children and young people. The number of children addicted to pornography is increasing, and more and more teenagers are becoming pregnant, despite the promotion of contraceptives. The number of abortions is also increasing. In Poland, the number of teenage pregnancies is the lowest in the most religious regions.