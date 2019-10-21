41. Years ago Cardinal Karol Wojtyła was appointed Pope and took the name of John Paul II. He was the first non-Italian Pope in 455 years and the youngest of the popes elected in one and a half centuries. The choice of a Pole was a surprise and an unprecedented joy for his countrymen, and the Holy Father himself left us with extraordinary dictations and testament, as well as a model of love for his Homeland!
On 16 October, in the eighth vote, the conclave, which had been held since 14 October, elected the Archbishop and Metropolitan of Krakow, 58-year-old Cardinal Karol Wojtyła, the 264th head of the Catholic Church, as Pope. For the first time in 455 years, the Catholic community was led by a pope who was not an Italian. John Paul II was also the first pope since 1903 who had never been an official of the Roman Curia.
This was an unprecedented event not only for the whole world and the Church, but above all for Poland. The choice of Cardinal Wojtyła was a surprise for his countrymen and caused an unprecedented joy. Poland would not have regained its freedom after years of communist enslavement if it had not been for this event and his pontificate. And the Holy Father himself left us with extraordinary dictation and testament, as well as a model of love for our Homeland!
In 1979, he made his first pilgrimage to his homeland.
„I cry out, I, the son of the Polish land, and also I, John Paul II, the Pope. I cry from all the depths of this Millennium, I cry on the eve of Pentecost, I cry with all of you: Let your Spirit descend! May Your Spirit come down and renew the face of the earth. This earth!”
— the Pope appealed at that time, which, according to historians, contributed to the political changes that later took place in our country.
The Pope died on April 2, 2005. The funeral of John Paul II took place on April 8, 2005.
On 27 April 2014, the Polish Pope was proclaimed a saint and included in the group of saints of the Catholic Church.
Tłum. K.J.