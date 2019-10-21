I had the misfortune of meeting the legendary Adam Michnik in person yesterday. Having become furious, he publicly accused me of lying
— writes Bartłomiej Radziejewski. The situation took place during the post-election debate of „Gazeta Wyborcza”.
Bartłomiej Radziejewski is reporting on Facebook his discussion with the editor-in-chief of „GW”, in which Adam Michnik accused him of lying and threw indiscriminate epithets at him. All because of Michnik’s statement from years ago, which was reminded to him by the head of the „New Confederation”.
Yesterday I had the misfortune to meet the legendary Adam Michnik personally. Furious, he accused me publicly of lying in connection with a reminder of his statements from years ago, in which he had compared teaching Poles democracy to placing a bushman in front of a computer
— writes Radziejewski.
But I’m not the one who’s mistaken, but Michnik doesn’t remember his own words or is lying. In his famous essay „Trzy fundamentalizmy” („Three Fundamentalisms”) he wrote the following:
We have entered […] a democratic order without a political culture proper to a democratic order. It’s a bit like putting a barbarian from the bush at the computer”. Quote from the volume „Diabeł naszego czasu” („The Devil of Our Time”), Warsaw 1995, p. 375
— he reminds.
But returning to the main topic: I hope that as a man of honour Adam Michnik will now publicly apologize to me :-)
— he points out.
By the way, to see the legend of the Polish transformation, once a titan shaking Poland and probably making most right-wing intellectuals feel like an oppressive mania, as a fury throwing powerless blasphemies in response to quoting his own words - priceless. And I even think that it is very symbolic
— he adds.
The last few days have been a very difficult time for Adam Michnik. First, new charges for his brother, a Stalinist judge, a defeat of the opposition in the elections and finally the European Arrest Warrant issued against Stefan Michnik. It is clear that this is reflected in the condition of the head of „Wyborcza” and more and more often he starts to lose his temper.
Tłum. K.J.