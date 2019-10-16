The candidates supporting the Law and Justice party won 49 seats in the Senate (the upper house of the Polish Parliament), while the candidates of various opposition committees won Senate seats in 51 districts.
The Law and Justice Committee elected 48 senators, there will be43 senators from KO, and 3 senators from PSL. The following committees also achieved electoral success: Election Committee Lidia Staroń 1 senator, Election Committee SLD 2 senators, Election Committee Wadim Tyszkiewicz 1 senator, Election Committee Krzysztof Kwiatkowski 1 senator, Election Committee Demokracja Wyborcza 1 senator.
Three seats were won by independent candidates, but associated with the opposition - former president of NIK Krzysztof Kwiatkowski in Łódź, president of Nowa Sól Wadim Tyszkiewicz in one of the districts in Lubuskie Voivodeship and former Secretary General of PO Stanisław Gawłowski in Koszalin.
The independent senator Lidia Staroń, supported by the Law and Justice party, won one mandate in Olsztyn. In total, however, the Law and Justice party will have only 49 seats.
In the Polish system, the role of the Senate is limited. It may delay the legislative process, but is not able to block it permanently.
