We have achieved great success. (…) This is a very, very, very high result
— said Jarosław Kaczyński, President of the Law and Justice party, referring to the results of the 2019 parliamentary elections.
We are very satisfied with the results of the elections
- -marked the leader of the ruling party.
We were given the legitimacy to continue the good change
— he emphasized.
Referring to the number of seats, he said:
We have managed to cope with this number of Members in the previous term and we will manage in that term.
As he pointed out:
We have made steady progress in terms of the increase in the number of voters for the Law and Justice party.
The leader of the ruling party also referred to the results of the Senate elections.
There is room for compromise and cooperation in the Senate
— he marked.
We want the Senate to become a place where political war will be limited
— explained Jarosław Kaczyński.
Tłum. K.J.