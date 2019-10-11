President Andrzej Duda met with representatives of American Jewish circles at the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York.
The „Jewish Insider” portal, written by Jacob Kornlbuh, convinces that during this conversation the President of the Republic of Poland was supposed to say that the words of the Israeli minister Katz were „humiliation” for Poland and led to „an increase in the number of anti-Semitic attacks on Jews in Poland”.
The text is based on a statement by anonymous participants of the meeting in New York. In the „Jerusalem Post” portal, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who actually took part in the conversation between representatives of Jewish circles and President Andrzej Duda, referred to the matter.
According to Boteach, President Andrzej Duda did not say the words described by the „Jewish Insider” portal. Boteach states that the meeting was held in a friendly and respectful formula.
During the meeting, the Polish President did indeed raise the subject of Minister Katz’s statement, who publicly repeated the thesis that „Poles sucked out anti-Semitism with mother’s milk”.
This is how Rabbi Shmuley Boteach relates the words of the Polish President at the meeting in New York.
The President told our group that the Poles felt incredibly offended by Katz’s remark. He said he heard from many Poles that he should not visit Israel until Katz apologized for his words. Duda seemed disappointed not only that Katz had not apologized, but also that too few people had spoken out against his remarks
— we read in a text on the „Jerusalem Post” portal.
Błażej Spychalski, the president’s spokesman also referred to the case:
The quote is not only inaccurate. That is simply not true. President Andrzej Duda never said that “Israel is responsible for the recent anti-Semitic attacks in Poland”. All participants in the meeting can confirm this. The „Jewish Insider” invented this idea
- reads in the entry of President Andrzej Duda’s spokesman.
Tłum. K.J.