We want to call on all Poles to think about and vote on this choice
— said Jarosław Kaczyński during the Law and Justice Convention in Warsaw.
The President of the Law and Justice party warned against the anti-PiS camp.
This four-headed camp, almost one party
— he said.
Kaczyński encouraged Poles to go to the election.
We want to call on all Poles to think about this choice and vote. These are the most important elections since 1989
— he said.
These are elections relating to the shape of Polish democracy and the reality of Polish democrac
— he added.
He explained the essence of democracy.
Credibility is the basis of democracy. When there is misleading society, there is no democracy, in fact. It is manipulation, fraud
— he said.
We want to invite all Poles to make a joint decision
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.