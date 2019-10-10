We want to call on all Poles to think about and vote on this choice

— said Jarosław Kaczyński during the Law and Justice Convention in Warsaw.

The President of the Law and Justice party warned against the anti-PiS camp.

This four-headed camp, almost one party

— he said.

Kaczyński encouraged Poles to go to the election.

We want to call on all Poles to think about this choice and vote. These are the most important elections since 1989

— he said.

These are elections relating to the shape of Polish democracy and the reality of Polish democrac

— he added.

He explained the essence of democracy.

Credibility is the basis of democracy. When there is misleading society, there is no democracy, in fact. It is manipulation, fraud

— he said.

We want to invite all Poles to make a joint decision

— he added.

Tłum. K.J.