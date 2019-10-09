I’m sick of this Tczew. I give you my word, it makes me puke. That’s why, to be honest, I don’t want to deal with Tczew, because it’s all full of crap, really.
— this is how the president of the PO club, Sławomir Neumann, spoke to a local party activist during a private conversation.
TVP.info portal reached the recording.
The conversation concerns Mirosław Pobłocki, President of Tczew.
This is what Neumann’s conversation with a local activist of the PO looks like.
Local PO politician: Sławek, but there is still the bigger issue in the background. This plot in Rokicka Street. He sold it for a song… and then changed the zoning plan.
Sławomir Neumann: So he’ll have it in the prosecutor’s office, you’ll have a bill of indictment before the election.
Local politician: If they put him up for it, it’s over.
S. Neumann: Nothing is the end.
Local politician:: Fuck. It’s a big deal, really.
S. Neumann:: People who go voting know shit about elections. They don’t know who is who. And they will see anti-PiS presidents with indictments attacted in Poland
— we read on the TVP.info portal.
Neumann mentions the names of local politicians connected with or supporting the PO.
There will be Hania Zdanowska, Żuk, Witkowski, Adamowicz, Karnowski, Jaśkowiak. He will be in such a group of noble people that it will not fucking bother anyone. That’s what I’m telling you. It won’t bother anyone.
Our anti-PiS electorate will believe that this is a fucking attack by Law and Justice to kill him. And they will go even more on him. That’s what it looks like. In various fucking studies of our own people, whom they accuse. Hania Zdanowska gains when she has a bill of indictment. It works exactly the opposite. Don’t worry about it, it doesn’t matter. With the number of acts, the inflation of these bills of indictment, they cause that they do not have any [significance]. The only guy is Adamowicz, who has absolutely super hard-core things that could lead him out in handcuffs
— we can hear in the recordings.
Remember: one rule is fucking sacred to me. Learn it before you start talking about anything. When you’re in the Platform, I’ll defend you like a fucking independence. When you leave the Platform, you have a problem
— says Neumann.
Civic Platform politician, head of the parliamentary club of this party says:
I’m just talking about a principle. If Pobłocki is a member of the Civic Platform and our president, I will fight for him for the rest of my fucking life. If he’s not, I don’t give a shit about him. If he can be exploited, we will make use of him, if not, we will not. The same applies to Adamowicz, Karnowski and everyone else. The same thing. For me, Platform is more important.
Tłum. K.J.