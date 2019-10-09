Prof. Norman Davies, in an interview with Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, recalls the shocking meeting at the Israeli Embassy in London in 1974, which he attended. Young historians were taught how to write about the Holocaust in a fake way.
Yehuda Bauer, an Israeli historian, spoke mainly about the Holocaust. These were supposed to be workshops teaching about the Holocaust. The beginning of a great action, a great campaign to promote knowledge about the Holocaust in the world. Professor Bauer clearly presented the history of the Holocaust. It was based on the fact that during the war, in Poland, because it all took place in Poland, there were executors, there were victims, and there were those who looked at it passively
— stated Prof. Norman Davies in an interview with „Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”.
Jews insisted that historians should not use the word „Germans”.
No, not Germans: Nazis. It is rare to talk about Germans collectively, stereotypically, as if they were Poles. The word „Germans” did not appear in this formula. There were Nazis and collaborators, victims, but only Jews, and the passive ones, that is Poles
— mentions the Welsh historian.
The aim of the meeting was to show that Poland is a centre of anti-Semitism. The whole meeting was to result in the fact that Poland was a historical centre of anti-Semitism
— he underlined.
Prof. Davies protested against the narrative presented at the meeting because, as he pointed out, millions of Poles had died and suffered in concentration camps.
I interfered, because the whole meeting was to result in the fact that Poland was a historical centre of anti-Semitism, so it is reasonable to describe Poles as anti-Semites
— said Professor Davies.
I was yelled at. I heard: „Sit down!” and „Polonophile”
— he added.