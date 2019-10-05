Kornel Morawiecki, founder and legendary leader of “Solidarność Walcząca”, Marshall Senior to the Sejm of the 8th term, bachelor of the Order of the White Eagle, passed away.
Born in 1941 in Warsaw, he was later tied to Wrocław. During the communist era he worked as a physicist, academic teacher and democratic opposition activist. 30.09.2019 Tags: Kornel Morawiecki Marshal Senior
He took part in the student strikes of 1968, protested against the entry of the Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia and the suppression of the workers’ protest by the authorities in December 1970. From 1979 he co-edited the underground publication titled “Lower Silesia Bulletin”. Involved in the activity of NSZZ “Solidarność”, he was a delegate to its first convention in Gdańsk in 1981.
In 1982, after “Solidarność” was made illegal by the authorities, he founded “Solidarność Walcząca” whose manifesto called for an uncompromising fight to regain Polish independence.
In 1988, he was awarded the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta by the President of the Republic of Poland in exile Kazimierz Sabbat.
Marshal Senior to the Sejm of the 8th term.
On 27 September this year President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, in recognition of Kornel Morawiecki’s exceptional achievements in public and state activity, awarded him the Order of the White Eagle.
“We don’t live only for ourselves. We live and die for others,” said the Marshal Senior in his speech from 2015.
We lost a patriot, proponent of the idea of a sovereign Homeland, embodiment of the Polish struggle against the communist regime. A man who made history instead of surrendering to it.
The Marshal Senior’s final farewell will be held on Saturday in the Field Cathedral of the Polish Army in Warsaw. The late Kornel Morawiecki will be laid to rest at the Powązki Military Cemetery.
The ceremony will start on Friday, February, 4 October. The Marshal Senior’s casket will be officially displayed at 12.00 pm in the Column Hall of the Sejm. The event will be attended by highest ranking government officials. From 1 pm to 6 pm the Column Hall will be available for anyone wishing to personally pay their final respects to the late Kornel Morawiecki.
Then at 7pm the casket will be a ceremoniously carried out from the Sejm. The funeral procession with the highest ranking state officials will proceed to the Field Cathedral of the Polish Army in Długa Street. The vigil at the Marshal Senior’s casket will commence after 8 p.m.
The main service will commence on Saturday, 5 October, 12:00 pm in the Field Cathedral of the Polish Army. The funeral ceremony will take place at the Powązki Military Cemetery, at 3 pm.
Source: KPRM