Law and Justice has prepared a new electoral spot! Its aim is to mobilize voters and encourage them to participate in the parliamentary elections to be held on Sunday, October 13. „Don’t take the risk” - was stressed in the video.
A new spot of Law and Justice humorously presents its rivals: Mr. Grześ can’t be trusted in anything - he keeps changing his mind.
Don’t take the risk. Defend your right to the „Family 500 plus” and 300 plus programs on October 13th. Your right to a 13th and 14th pension and a lower retirement age. The right to decide on the upbringing of your children. The right to reduced PIT, CIT and zero PIT taxes for young people. The right to equal subsidies for farmers. The right to protection - stop illegal migration
— has been marked in the Spot of Law and Justice.
Don’t let others decide for you. Vote for Law and Justice on October 13th
— was added in the video.
Tłum. K.J.