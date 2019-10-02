Dividing us into people with mental disorders and people without mental disorders is deeply untrue
— reads the statement of the Management Board of the Polish Psychiatric Association.
The statement appeared on the Society’s website at the time when the campaign „Don’t freak out, go to the elections”, run by people connected with the Civic Platform (PO), is in progress in social media.
See the example:
The behaviour of the campaign participants may be perceived as mocking people suffering from mental problems.
Representatives of the Management Board of the Polish Psychiatric Association draw attention to the fact that each of us may find ourselves in the situation of people with mental disorders.
Dividing us into people with mental disorders and people without such disorders is deeply untrue. We can all be among those in need of help - after losing a loved one, losing a job, a random event, as a result of illness, aging, or when unexpectedly our child will need help. Copying cruel stereotypes can then make it difficult to overcome mental health crises
— reads the statement.
The authors appeal for the sick to be treated with understanding and kindness.
We strongly request and appeal for prudence and respect for the dignity of people struggling with mental disorders. Such disorders are often faced by our friends and acquaintances, as well as by us and our loved ones. We all expect, or will expect, understanding, kindness and support in this situation - not ridicule.