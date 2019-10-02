This is the most hate promoting and, at the same time, the most popular area of the Internet where Law and Justice is attacked. Our investigation shows that a man from the Civic Platform (PO), employed not only in the Civic Platform but also in the Warsaw City Hall, is behind it. The party pays him well, although he doesn’t want to admit it
— Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło reveal one of the greatest secrets of Grzegorz Schetyna’s formation.
Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło take a closer look at SokzBuraka, an online community dealing mainly with political memes and jokes, but in reality one of the most powerful sources of hate language that strikes Law and Justice with a mixture of derision, manipulation and lies.
It was here that Internet users were fed with lies about the abortion that Małgorzata Wassermann was supposed to do, as well as indiscriminate mockery of President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This was probably the place where the biggest accumulation of photographs of Beata Szydło or Jarosław Kaczyński with crooked faces was found. One has to really strive to find such bad shots and add fabricated quotations. This is done with acrimony and consistency that indicates that we are not dealing with the spontaneous work of a PO enthusiast
— notice the authors of the article.
Pyza and Wikło write that SokzBuraka is a powerful weapon in the political struggle of the Civic Platform, behind which stands an efficient PR adviser Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda
— the author of the website, who is now denying working on this project.
Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda may have formally given up the domain name sokzburaka.pl, but it is not true that he has nothing to do with the SzB hate profiles in social media. To administer the SzB profile on Twitter, he uses his e-mail address and phone number. What is more, the phone of Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda - the one who allegedly has nothing to do with SokzBuraka or the new domain owners - is registered with Domizz Studio sp. z o.o. [which is the current owner of the site]
— write the authors of the article.
Journalists discover Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda’s connections with the Civic Platform.
We have managed to find out that since April this year, Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda has been a member of the Civic Platform. Mariusz Kozak-Zagozda is employed in the Warsaw City Hall, in the marketing office. […] We do not know exactly what Kozak-Zagozda does for the capital city hall but we know how much he earns. For the last five months (since April) he has received at least 25 thousand zlotys. […] The second job of Kozak-Zagozda is to work in the Civic Platform party. He has been employed there since February 2018 until today. His monthly salary ranges from a few to over a dozen thousand zlotys (in total over 150 thousand zlotys).
At the same time, he cooperates with the Parliamentary Club of the Civic Platform - Civic Coalition and receives a regular salary, several thousand zlotys per month. The best time to earn money is in the election campaigns. As we confirmed, in September, October and November 2018, he carried out commissions for the KKW Platforma Nowoczesna Koalicja Obywatelska (before local elections), in April and May 2019 for the KKW Koalicja Europejska PO-PSL (before elections to the European Parliament). In this way he makes from a few to even more than 20 thousand zlotys a month. From March to May 2019, he also earned several thousand zlotys each on orders for the Robert Schuman Foundation cooperating with the PO
— write Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło.
