We must defend Poles against the belief in what is being told them: that if you want to be so wealthy, if you want to live as well as you live in many countries in the West, you must be the same as them. We do not have to be the same. They are currently suffering from a serious disease and demand from us that we let ourselves be infected with this disease, that is too far-reaching a demand
— said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, President of Law and Justice in Tarnow (Malopolska).
Kaczyński emphasized that the task facing the Law and Justice party is to defend national values, the one related to religion and family.
Today, this is the subject of a major attack. Those who want to make our society such helpless groups with no identity, groups that can be easily manipulated and used, must be defeated in Poland. They can win somewhere else; in Poland they have to lose
— said the president of the Law and Justice party.
As he also stated, there is one more value of social and political life that needs to be defended and it is freedom.
A man in France was penalised for saying that a relationship between two men cannot result in having a child. There is nothing to laugh about. There are some who propose that this should be the case in Poland. We also have to defend this, to defend Polish freedom
— he added.
The differences between a woman and a man, even if these secondary characteristics are somehow confusing, can be recognized at the cellular level. The cells are already different from those of men and women. In short, everyone is born either male or female. Everyone
— said Kaczynski.
There are no two moms, nor two dads
— he added.
We must be an island of freedom, even if there is no freedom around it. We must also be an island of justice, solidarity and development. This is our goal, this is a feasible goal
— said the president of the Law and Justice party.
Tłum. K.J.