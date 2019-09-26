At the end of August 77% of respondents declared their intention to participate in the upcoming elections - results from a CBOS survey. The upcoming vote is of interest to 72% of respondents, while in the case of 40% of respondents this interest is high.
The CBOS survey conducted at the end of August shows that 72% of respondents are interested in the upcoming voting approximately one and a half months before the parliamentary elections, while in the case of 40% of respondents this interest is high. 27% of respondents declare that they are not interested in the autumn elections to the Sejm and Senate.
A vast majority of respondents believe that the outcome of the upcoming elections is predictable, only 19% of respondents do not undertake to make such a forecast. According to the insight provided by almost all those who undertake the forecast, the winner of the upcoming parliamentary elections can be only one - Law and Justice. The electoral triumph of the ruling coalition is expected by as much as 77% of all respondents. Very few think that the Civic Coalition can win (3%) or some other committee (1%).
Supporters of the Law and Justice party are sure of the electoral victory of the backed party - almost all of them believe in the victory in the October vote of the ruling party (95%).
Tłum. K.J.