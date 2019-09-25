It is good that the new Minister of Finance is taking up his post at the moment when we are lowering taxes
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the appointment ceremony of the new Minister of Finance, Investment and Development, Jerzy Kwieciński.
The Prime Minister underlined that it was also a good moment for Poles.
Lowering general taxes and more than doubling tax-deductible costs are those changes that will bring fruit already in October, contributing positively to the budgets of nearly 25 million people
— said Mateusz Morawiecki.
Jerzy Kwieciński, born 16 October 1959.
In 2015–2018, he was the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Development. Since 9 January 2018, he has served as the Minister of Investment and Development in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki. Earlier, in 2005–2008, he held the position of Deputy Minister of Regional Development. He was directly responsible for coordinating the national development policy and the Cohesion Policy (the National Development Strategy for 2007–2015 and the National Cohesion Strategy for 2007–2013) as well as for negotiating with the European Commission. He participated in the development of operational programmes. Since May 2008, he has been the President of the Management Board of Fundacja Europejskie Centrum Przedsiębiorczości (the European Center for Entrepreneurship Foundation) and the Vice-President of the Management Board of Europejskie Centrum Przedsiębiorczości sp. z o.o. He is also BCC’s expert in the area of regional development and structural funds. He also worked as an advisor during the drafting of World Bank’s reports.
Jerzy Kwieciński is a graduate and a doctoral student of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at the Warsaw University of Technology. In 1996, he graduated from MBA studies. He also completed a post-graduate programme in Managerial Studies at SGH Warsaw School of Economics. He worked as an academic teacher and a researcher at the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at the Warsaw University of Technology and carried out research and development projects in the field of industry. In 1993–2004, he worked at the European Commission Representation Office in Poland.
He is the Chair of the Convent of the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin. In 2015, he became the member of the National Development Council established by the President of the Republic of Poland. He is fluent in English. He also speaks French and Russian.
gim, source: KPRM