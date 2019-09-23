The Batory Foundation, co-funded by George Soros, does not even pretend that it stands on one side of the political and world-view dispute in Poland. This week its representatives, together with politicians, will debate the future of Poland and its development. The list of guests, however, does not include politicians from the government camp. These have been completely driven out by the opposition.
The aim of our conference is to raise strategic questions. What should the „plan for Poland” look like? A plan that would increase the chances for a good quality of life not only here and now, but also for the years to come, and even for the next generation
— reads the invitation to the conference entitled „The Future of the European Union”. „What country do we want to live in?
The Batory Foundation „made sure” that nobody would interfere with its own creation of what was happening in Poland and what future awaits us. Probably that’s why, apart from „experts”, the event will be attended by politicians of only one political option - the opposition.
Katarzyna Lubnauer will speak in the panel on education, and Katarzyna Nowicka from the Left will speak in the panel on health care. In turn, Michał Boni will speak about „the balance of power” and Adam Bodnar and Paweł Zalewski from the Civic Platform will talk about the rule of law. There is not a single right-wing politician on the list, nor are there any experts associated with conservatives. The Foundation supported by George Soros is not going to enter the wider spectrum. Inconvenient speakers could spoil the mood of the conference participants.
