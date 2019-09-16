Only 14 out of 41 leaders of the left wing lists are women. Politicians who make up the Electoral Committee of the Democratic Left Alliance, which includes the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), Robert Biedroń’s Spring and the Left Together, stressed during press conferences that the lists maintain parity. However it is not observed in terms of „ones”, since only 14 out of 41 constituencies are opened by women.
The parliamentary elections will take place on 13th October; the Poles will elect 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.
Tłum. K.J.