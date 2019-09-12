The Parliament rejected the PO -KO motion of no confidence in the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro. The vote was preceded by a heated discussion.
A total of 421 Members voted. There were 174 votes in favour, 240 against and 7 abstentions.
The opposition motion was presented by Civic Platform MP Borys Budka. He started with calculations of the „achievements” of the PO-PSL governments in the field of justice.
It was enough not to spoil it. Unfortunately, in the last four years, instead of reforming the justice system, we are dealing with a degradation of the system
—said Budka.
It was from the Ministry of Justice that the worst defective laws, endless amendments were coming out. (…) It was during this term that the TK and KRS were factionalised
— he was attacking.
The PO politician started talking about an „organised hate speech factory in the Ministry of Justice under the supervision of the Minister”. Independent judges were systematically destroyed
— he kept accusing.
You created a political prosecutor’s office, which even the government of the People’s Republic of Poland would not be ashamed of
— continued Budka.
Peaks of hypocrisy. You were actually drowning out the conscience of this part of the room. What are you remembered for? The scandals!
— replied Deputy Minister of Justice Michał Wójcik from the parliamentary podium. He also addressed Grzegorz Schetyna and Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, who was leaving the parliamentary room. It caused an uproar in the opposition benches and the Speaker of the Parliament had to intervene.
Why are you attacking Zbigniew Ziobro so severely? Because he waged a fight against criminals; that is why you want to revoke the functions of Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General
— said the Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Justice, listing Zbigniew Ziobro’s achievements.
An argument between the judges, there was no politics there. (…) The politicians were present, but on tapes from the „Owl and Friends” restaurant
— he retorted to the opposition, causing its fury.
Zbigniew Ziobro is the best minister of justice after the war, not to mention the late Lech Kaczyński. And that is what is hurting you!
— concluded the Deputy Minister.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the matter.
You talk about ‘hate’. It is good to recall this word in your context. You were the founding fathers of the contempt industry when you were destroying Lech Kaczyński. Niesiołowski, Palikot. Beat your breasts!
— he said.
Prime Minister Morawiecki stressed in his speech during the discussion that „the justice system was a ball and chain of the Third Republic of Poland” and the Law and Justice party is reforming it.
