I am applying for this post because I want to change Polish politics; I want a new, bright, smiling Poland; hatred is abnormality
— said the candidate of the Civic Coalition (KO) for Prime Minister Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska during Friday’s convention.
The candidate of the Civic Coalition for Prime Minister presented the KO election program on Friday. The coalition’s already known proposals were supplemented with issues important for Kidawa-Błońska herself, such as young people, women’s rights and culture. The convention also unveiled the slogan of the KO campaign: „Tomorrow can be better”.
I stand before you today, full of humility, because Poland is a great thing. The Republic of Poland is a great matter, and I have become a part of politics, just like you, because I love Poland
— this is the way a coalition candidate for prime minister began her speech.
As she said, she is running for this office because she wants to „change Polish politics”.
I want politicians to stop clenching their fists and to be able to shake hands. I want them to learn how to talk to each other, I want them to stop infecting everyone around with hatred, so that Poles can finally spend Christmas at their tables talking to one another peacefully
— emphasized Kidawa-Błońska.
She added that she also wanted Polish politics to „become an art of communication, not an eternal war”.
I want a new, bright, smiling Poland
— said the present Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.
If you support me - if together with me you can say: enough, if we all do it, regardless of the divisions - no one will convince us that hatred is normal. We will change Poland
— assured a member of the Civic Platform.
Tłum. K.J.