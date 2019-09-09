Several Israeli students were brutally beaten up in Warsaw on Saturday early morning. The attackers were allegedly a group of young people of Arabic origin - reports portal rp.pl. We strongly oppose all forms of violence - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The rp.pl portal wrote on Saturday that several Israeli students were brutally beaten up in Warsaw on Saturday morning.
The attack took place around 4 a.m. at night, when the students were leaving one of the Warsaw nightclubs. The attackers spoke Arabic
— reported the website of the „Rzeczpospolita” daily. After the attack, two students required medical treatment.
According to rp.pl, the details of the incident were announced on Facebook by the brother of one of the victims; the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they knew about the incident and the case is being examined by the consul in Warsaw.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the acts of aggression committed by and against foreigners in Poland. The case of beating of Israeli citizens by foreigners on the territory of Poland is being investigated by the police. We strongly oppose all forms of violence!
— the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The Polish ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, also referred to the case.
A despicable act of barbarism. There’s no justification for violence. I believe the perpetrators will be detained shortly. I wish Yotam and others a prompt recovery
— he wrote on Twitter.
Tłum. K.J.