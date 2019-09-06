President Andrzej Duda stated in a conversation with the daily newspaper „Bild” that Poland and Germany are a model of reconciliation. At the same time, he pointed out that the reparations for the damage done by Germany during World War II are a matter of responsibility and morality.
Reparations are a question of responsibility and morality. The war we are talking about today has caused enormous losses in Poland
— reminded the President of the Republic of Poland in a conversation that appeared in the Saturday edition of the most widely read German daily newspaper and on its website. He added that President Lech Kaczyński had already commissioned „the preparation of a report which clearly shows that these losses have never been compensated for”.
Andrzej Duda expressed his conviction that a solution to this problem would be found. He emphasized that the Second World War and its consequences for Poland ended only in 1989.
Today I can confidently say: Poland is free. We have never forgotten history. But Poland and Germany have reconciled completely. We are an example to other nations. A partnership and friendship that is second to none has come into being
— announced the president.
In his opinion, this is thanks to the Catholic Church, Willi Brandt, Helmut Schmidt and Helmut Kohl’s policy, but also to the involvement of ordinary Germans who supported Solidarity and sent parcels to Poland.
Andrzej Duda made the readers of „Bild” aware of the immense catastrophe that the Second World War was for Poland. It interrupted the rapid economic development and left the ruins of the cities. Six million citizens of the Republic of Poland died. „Liberation” by the Soviets meant another captivity, separation of the Borderlands and expulsion from the homes of millions of people who had to go to the West - to the areas that fell to Poland after 1945.
We became a satellite state of the Soviet empire - prisoners of communism. Although we always fought courageously on the good side. During the war, neither the government nor the Polish elite collaborated. Neither with Hitler nor Stalin. And yet we were bitterly punished. Members of the underground state army, who fought for a truly free Poland, had been persecuted, imprisoned and murdered by the communist regime until the 1960s
— said President Andrzej Duda.
He took this opportunity to express his gratitude to the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steimer for taking part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II in Wieluń and Warsaw. He regretted that a similar project with Russia was inconceivable at the moment. However, he stated that Poles and Russians have excellent interpersonal relations. The problems are created by the Kremlin’s aggressive imperialist policy.
According to Andrzej Duda, history shows that Poland needs reliable partners. The President stressed that before Hitler’s attack the Polish state had alliance agreements with France and Great Britain, which brought no benefits.
If England and France had attacked Germany in September 1939. (…) the war would have ended within a few weeks. However, they allowed Poland to bleed to death. That is why we wish ourselves serious allies today, who will keep their word and do not flee
— concluded the President of the Republic of Poland.
Tłum. K.J.