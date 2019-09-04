The visit included the signing of a “Joint Declaration of Poland and the United States of America on 5G”. The declaration pertains to the network which will be of paramount significance for national security. Poland and the United States of America have declared to intensify their cooperation in this regard.
The talks between the Head of the Polish Government and the Vice President included topics of bilateral cooperation and modern technologies.
See meeting with the Vice President of the USA Michael Pence:
Source: KPRM