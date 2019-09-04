The Prime Minister attended the ceremony held in commemoration of the 39th anniversary of the 1980 strikes and the 31st anniversary of the 1988 strike.
He emphasised that the celebrated 21 postulates from Solidarity changed the course of history for Poland, Europe and the world.
Today, we know that having such major peaceful movements can be a catalyst for great changes. Changes which made the Republic of Poland a sovereign and independent state.
Solidarity’s wisdom lies in its understanding of the circumstances and opportunities, which allows it to reach for the dreams they put on their banners, and, together with the government, keep watch over strong economic foundations and stable public finances
— said the Prime Minister.
As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister also attended an official service in St. Bridget’s Church in Gdańsk. He also laid wreaths at the Pope John Paul II monument.
I am grateful to Solidarity for its fight for a better Poland
— added the Prime Minister.
Source: KPRM