Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro intends to address the National Council of the Judiciary with a request and appeal to prepare a special code of ethics regulating the behaviour of judges on the Internet, especially in social media. - finds out the portal wPolityce.pl
One of the minister’s co-workers tells us about the reasons for such an initiative:
The Minister is sick and tired of the judges’ madness on the Internet. There was a judge who wanted to overthrow the government with a famous celebrity journalist; a judge who publicly rejoiced that his sentence made a contribution to the „fight against good change”; there are judges whose entries resemble political manifestoes; recently one of the judges compared a certain politician to Hitler. And now it has come to light that even some judges working in the Ministry of Justice have confused the roles they have been appointed to, which involved inspiring attacks on other judges. And these are just the most well-known cases. It needs to be sorted out at last. Being a judge means privileges, but also limitations. One of them should be the principle of particular moderation in activity in social media. — he said.
What exactly are the provisions that could be included in such a code?
Minister Ziobro will request the NCJ to develop the code in consultation with all legal circles, including judges. But surely at the outset it is worth considering the recommendation to avoid breaking the principle of political impartiality, not to engage in social media anonymously, not to comment on sentences, including one’s own, not to use vulgar words, not to exceed the limits of good taste, not to publish obscene photos.
— says our interlocutor.
Tłum. K.J.