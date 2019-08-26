Civic Coalition lists to the Parliament include a number of „interesting” people. Among others, Klaudia Jachira, known for her embarrassing theatrical „performances”, and there is also a place for a long-term member of the Polish United Workers’ Party and a journalist of public television during the communist era, Tadeusz Zwiefka. A recording presenting a piece of Tadeusz Zwiefka’s journalistic output from the times of the People’s Republic of Poland has appeared on the Internet.
The last fragment of the mentioned video seems to be most interesting. Tadeusz Zwiefka asks a question to a PGR employee (Państwowe Gospodarstwo Rolne – State Collective Farm) how he assesses the 13th plenary session of the Central Committee of the Polish United Workers’ Party (PZPR).
Several days have passed since the 13th plenary session of the party’s Central Committee. From this short perspective, how do you rate the achievements of the plenum?
— asks Zwiefka.
The ideological theme of the 13th plenary session itself raises the rank of this plenum…
— responds the employee.
It was 1982 - martial law, hundreds of Solidarity people in prisons, closed borders, empty stores and poverty.
Tłum. K.J.