The legend of Polish jazz is a paedophile - announces investigative journalist Mariusz Zielke.
He publishes accounts of the victims and announces a film that will shake up the show business. The conspiracy of silence, which was in force in this and many other cases, has a chance to be finally broken. At the same time, the Parliament is concluding work on a bill investigating cases of paedophilia in various circles. Fear has gripped the elites. Why do the main media, which until recently wanted to fight this practice with such determination, do not report on the case?
— writes Marek Pyza in the new issue of the weekly „Sieci”.
For several months now, the media have been publicising cases of paedophilia in the Church, persistently ignoring the fact that many more paedophiles operate smoothly in other environments, including show business. The subject has recently been publicized by Mariusz Zielke, an investigative journalist, in „Sieci” in an article entitled: „Pedophiles in the spotlight. Will the conspiracy of silence be broken?”
Milk was spilled on August 4th. Mariusz Zielke publishes a text on his blogs beginning with words: „This matter will shake up the show business. During the realization of musical children’s programmes for the two largest television stations in Poland, for many years there were acts of paedophilia and harassment of girls - claim the participants after years.
It is difficult to estimate the number of victims; there may be a lot of them. It soon turns out that this requires Krzysztof Sadowski, a jazz musician and TV producer, one of the most important figures in the Polish jazz community in recent decades. He co-created „Rainbow Music-Box” and „What’s being played?”. He is the head of the Rainbow Foundation supporting musically gifted children. As Zielke says, Sadowski is extremely influential. He has connections in political and business circles; he can set people up; he helped many people (including his victims) to make a career
- writes Pyza.
Tłum.K.J.