Polish air traffic controllers help Western Europe to unload the crowd in the European sky by taking over part of the air traffic over Germany
— said Acting President of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency Janusz Janiszewski. Every day there are as many as 150 air operations.
Janiszewski told journalists that in 2018 the delays in European skies were on average almost 2 minutes, especially in German and French airspace. Since - as he said - the airlines were loss-making in this respect, and above all the problem affected passengers, it was PAZP that took over from 100 to 150 operations from German space on a daily basis.
They were “shifted from the south of Europe to our country”
— he pointed out.
He added that thanks to the help of Polish air traffic controllers, daily delays in aircraft are reduced by several tens of thousands of minutes and amount to an average of about 1.5 minutes per air operation. „And one minute of delay costs airlines about 100 euros” - he added.
We’re unloading the European sky
— he said.
