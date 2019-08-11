No deal brexit will be bad for the UK and the European Union, so we are awaiting the official position of the new UK government on the further brexit scenario - Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymański told PAP.
Former UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has taken over the country after Theresa May. Johnson mentioned among his priorities the implementation of the brexit, „unification of the country” and the defeat of the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
When asked by PAP about further possible scenarios concerning brexit under Johnson’s rule, Szymański answered that:
Poland together with other EU member states will work towards solving the ratification crisis concerning brexit.
Tłum.K.J.