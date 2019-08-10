Flights from Budapest to Seoul are the latest addition to LOT Polish Airlines’ offer. The flight will be launched after the summer holidays on 22nd September and will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Return flights from Seoul to Budapest will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
This is a milestone in our activity, both because of the growing tourist interest in Korea and because of the role of business, which the countries of Central and Eastern Europe consistently develop in that region
— said Rafał Milczarski, President of LOT Polish Airlines at a press conference in Budapest.
The Polish national carrier is conquering the Hungarian market at a surprisingly fast pace, and on 30 March 2020 we will also fly from the Hungarian capital to Sofia, Stuttgart, Prague, Belgrade, Brussels and Bucharest aboard our aircraft.
We are thus fulfilling our promise to our Hungarian friends that we will develop our HUB here and hire local specialists
— added the president Milczarski.
Currently, LOT employs 80 stewardesses and stewards and a dozen or so pilots of Hungarian origin to operate direct flights from Budapest.
Less than two years after the launch of direct flights from Budapest to the USA, the number of flights offered by Polish airlines will increase to 12. The company’s authorities speak out about the consolidation of the market in Central and Eastern Europe; in this process LOT is to become the undisputed leader.
Budapest is becoming an important hub in this part of Europe. That is why I am very pleased with the development of our cooperation with LOT
— said Joost Lamers, President of Budapest Airport.
LOT will also deliver three Embraer 175 aircraft to Budapest to handle the new routes, and from next summer the Polish fleet will consist of 5 aircraft (including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner).
From Budapest Marcin Wikło