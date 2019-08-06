Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht had a serious accident on the route of the third stage of the Tour de Pologne. The rider of the Lotto Fix All team was resuscitated and taken to hospital.
The accident happened in the first stage at the 30th kilometre from Chorzów to Zabrze (150.5 km) in Czerwionka-Leszczyny, when it started to rain. The 22-year-old Lambrecht riding in the peloton hit a culvert on the road. The injuries turned out to be so extensive that his life was threatened. The race doctor arrived at his side very quickly. The doctors managed to restore the life functions of the Belgian, but his condition did not allow transport in a helicopter, so he was taken to the Rybnik hospital in an ambulance.
The cyclist was brought to our hospital in a critical condition. He was admitted to the hospital’s emergency room and immediately found himself on the operating table. Unfortunately, during the surgery the cyclist died
— explains Michał Sieroń, spokesman for the Provincial Specialist Hospital No. 3 in Rybnik.
