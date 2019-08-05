I proposed to the State Electoral Commission (PKW) the earliest possible date for the parliamentary elections, 13 October
— said President Andrzej Duda in Polsat News.
The President revealed in an interview for Polsat News that he had asked the PKW for their opinion on the conduct of parliamentary elections regarding their calendar.
The President’s decision, i.e. ordering the elections, will be made as soon as I receive a reply from the State Electoral Commission. This procedure is already under way
—he assured.
Asked if he proposed the date 13 or 20 October in his application to PKW, he said that he would not hide the fact that he would like the campaign to be as short as possible.
I think that Poles, voters and everyone in general would wish as much peace and quiet as possible. An election campaign is never a period of peace; it is always a period of a political clash. It is its nature. I think that Poles want this clash to be as little as possible, and therefore the deadline to be as soon as possible
— he said.
On Monday, the State Electoral Commission will examine the President’s draft decision on the ordinance of elections to the Sejm and Senate; on Tuesday, the opinion will go to the President’s Chancellery,” said Magdalena Pietrzak, the head of the National Electoral Office, to the Polish Press Agency.
