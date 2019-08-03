At 5 p.m., at „W” Hour, at which the Warsaw Uprising broke out 75 years ago, the sound of sirens rung in the capital city in tribute to the participants of the uprising. For a minute passers-by stood still in the streets; cars, trams and buses stopped.
In the „W” Hour the alarm sirens of the city and provincial alarm system were switched on for a minute. Additionally, manual sirens were activated in Mokotów, Ursynów, Praga Północ and Południe, Powązki, Śródmieście, Wilanów and Włochy.
The representatives of the Association of Warsaw Insurgents, the World Association of Home Army Soldiers and the authorities of the capital city appealed to the residents of Warsaw to celebrate the memory of the uprising with a minute’s silence in the „W” Hour, as they do every year on 1 August.
HAVE A LOOK AT HOW THE CELEBRATIONS WERE CONDUCTED: