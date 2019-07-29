Are Poles anti-Semites?! This accusation against our nation is made too often. All you need to do is watch one meaningful footage from Kielce. „Could something like that happen in Berlin or Paris without police cordons? - asks the Internet user.
Publicist Igor Lendorf wished „Shabbat shalom” a few days ago. As it happens everywhere, the Internet troll answered vulgarly: „Down with the Jews”. What did the above-mentioned publicist do? He attached this entry and signed it:
„And this is Poland…”.
One entry of an Internet troll and a harsh and there was such a harmful assessment right away. In response, one of the twitter user posted a meaningful video.
Anti-Semitism marching through the streets of one of the Polish cities … Could something like that happen in Berlin or Paris without police cordons? „And this is Poland.
The recording shows Sunday’s March of Life - Solidarity with the Nation of Israel in Kielce. It commemorates the victims of the pogrom that took place years ago. Jewish music and Jewish cuisine specialties were presented on the Market Square as part of the „Cymes in Kielce, czyli Śladami Kultury Żydowskiej” („Cymes in Kielce, or Following the Traces of Jewish Culture”) event aimed at promoting Jewish culture and preserving the memory of the history of Jews living in Kielce.
March of solidarity with the Israeli people and Jewish accents? There is no problem with that in Poland. It is therefore worth recalling the words of the German government’s plenipotentiary, who discourages Jews from wearing yarmulke in public. „And this is Germany…” - can be paraphrased.
Tłum. K.J.