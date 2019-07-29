Kamil D. has been arrested by the police. A former TVN journalist hit one of the cones separating the road on A1. The 51-year-old BMW driver was under the influence of alcohol - he had more than 2.5 per mille in the breath.
The incident occurred on the A1 route near Piotrków Trybunalski on Friday. At 12:48 a.m., a report from a witness to the incident was recorded. A spokesman for the police in Piotrków Trybunalski confirmed in an interview with the pudelek.pl service that such an event had taken place:
The driver had more than 2.5 per mille in the breathing air.
— said aspirant Ilona Sidorko, press officer of the Piotrków Trybunalski police.
According to witnesses’ accounts, the BMW driver, when leaving the car, “was barely able to remain steady on his feet „.
Currently, the police are conducting investigation with the participation of the 51-year-old.
He will certainly be punished for causing the collision and the crime of driving in a state of intoxication - he can be punished for it up to 2 years in prison.
- added Sidorko.
