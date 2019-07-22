The Head of Government together with the Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak took part in the ceremony of signing the contract concerning the modernisation of T-72 tanks.
The modernisation will be implemented by the Polish arms industry in Bumar-Łabędy Mechanical Plants. The amount of the concluded contract is PLN 1.75 billion. Tanks will be renovated in the years 2019–2025.
It is another milestone towards the rebuilding of the potential of the Polish army
— highlighted the Prime Minister.
We managed to conclude the contract which gives us the possibility to develop our skills and maintain jobs in Gliwice for over a thousand employees, suppliers and companies cooperating with the Bumar-Łabędy Mechanical Plants
— he added. As the Prime Minister pointed out, the concluded contract will allow for maintaining jobs in the next six years.
This contract enables us to believe that entering gradually in the third decade of the 21st century, our army will be increasingly better armed and able to defend, within NATO, our territory
— said Mateusz Morawiecki.
Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak also took part in the ceremony:
gim, KPRM