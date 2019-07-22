The survey of political preferences of the Social Changes studio conducted especially for the portal wPolityce.pl has brought interesting results. This is not good news for opposition parties. If elections to the Parliament were held these days, Civic Platform (PO), among those who declare that they will vote, would be supported by 27,3 percent of Poles.
Jarosław Kaczyński’s camp (Law and Justice party), which is fighting for the extension of its mandate to govern, would receive 45,4 percent of the votes.
The Spring party of Robert Biedron can count on 5,8 % of the votes.
The Democratic Left Alliance received 5.3 % indications.
Kukiz’15 Movement can count on 3,1 percent of the votes according to our research.
The Polish People’s Party (PSL) receiving 5,8 percent of votes.
The Freedom Party of Janusz Korwin-Mikke would receive 3,8 percent of votes. This result would not give them a place in the Parliament, but would entitle them to receive budget subsidies.
Here is a full chart: