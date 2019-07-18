The Head of Government congratulated Ursula von der Leyen who is the first woman to hold the position of the Head of the European Commission. She received 383 votes in the vote in the European Parliament.
We have been in favour of a candidate of compromise who will give hope for reconciliation. We showed our effectiveness. We showed that we opt for a Europe of normality, so that Poles associate Europeanness with the concrete. This will be our motto in the negotiations
— said the Prime Minister at the conference after the result of a vote has been announced in the European Parliament.
