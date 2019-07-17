Law and Justice will win the autumn elections no matter which formula the opposition uses to stand in the election
— Eugeniusz Kłopotek, a member of the Polish People’s Party, admits in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
Regardless of whether we go separately, whether we go in two blocks, or even if we go in one block - which is unrealistic on our part, we still know today, because everything indicates that - including the money, that PiS will win the elections. There is only the question of how high? God forbid that it wins by a constitutional majority. I hope that this will not happen
— says Kłopotek.
Tłum. K.J.