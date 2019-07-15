We want to move forward fast. We want to grow fast. (…) We don’t want a war, we want us to communicate
— said Jarosław Kaczyński during a meeting with the inhabitants of the Gózd commune near Radom.
He appealed to the opposition to try to find an agreement.
We, too, must seize the opportunities [facing Poland]. All those who use some aggressive language do not serve Poland. Let’s stop it. We need an agreement
— said the President of Law and Justice.
We are a talented, efficient nation. We can achieve great successes
— he added.
He drew attention to the attacks on Law and Justice.
We know that we are being dished the dirt on; that they are screaming about a dictatorship. Anyone with a brain knows it’s nonsense. Today, we are an island of freedom in Europe. However, we also want to be an island of very rapid development
— he said.
He also warned against thoughtless imitation of foreign patterns.
We don’t have to be similar to anyone [to force ourselves into anything]. We do not have to stand under a rainbow flag. We can stand under the white and red flag
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.