Mateusz Kijowski, the former leader of the KOD, supported the opposition with all his might. Many times during the street protests he went shoulder to shoulder with Grzegorz Schetyna and other leading opposition politicians. Now he’s prophesying its end and doesn’t believe in the electoral chances of the Civic Coalition. The former Civic Coalition leader first issued an appeal concerning the autumn parliamentary elections and titled it: „About reasonable support for the democratic camp.
I think we all know how the opposition will lose the elections. Too bad
— he wrote on Facebook.
S. Kijowski responded to the criticism of internet users, who stressed that he should support the opposition and not cut its wings. He refutes the accusations of defeatist talk and emphasizes:
Perhaps it is better to call out loud today, so as not to get the short end of the stick in the autumn?
He also added that according to him the opposition lacks the will to win:
They are not listening to anyone. They closed their eyes and heading straight for oblivion.
Tłum. K.J.