The National Bank of Poland has significantly increased its foreign exchange reserves. In 2018-2019, the NBP’s gold reserves were increased by 125.7 tons and currently amount to 228.6 tons. Nearly half of the Polish gold (100 tons) will be imported into Poland and stored in the vaults of the NBP. The NBP currently holds 228.6 tons of gold.
This year, 100 tons of gold was added to the National Bank of Poland’s resources. Earlier, the NBP bought 25.7 tons of gold in 2018.
I am proud and moved that during my term of office - the year in which we celebrate the centenary of the Polish zloty as the foundation for the economic strength of our country - we managed to increase our strategic gold reserves and take action to repatriate a significant part of the Polish gold to the country. Not only are we building the economic strength of the Polish state, but we are also creating reserves that will guard its financial security
— emphasizes Prof. Adam Glapiński, President of the National Bank of Poland.
SEE PHOTOS OF POLISH GOLD: