The former Prime Minister has evaded his obligation to provide maintenance to his ex-wife Izabela Olchowicz-Marcinkiewicz. As „Super Express” informs, Kazimierz M. heard a charge in the prosecutor’s office. He may be threatened with up to 2 years in prison.
„SE” states that Kazimierz M. was questioned in the prosecutor’s office and heard the accusation.
The investigation is in progress. The prosecutor announced to the suspect the allegation of evasion of the maintenance obligation (…) and exposure of the victim to the inability to meet basic needs of life. The suspect did not plead guilty and provided explanations
— said the spokesperson of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, Procurator Łukasz Łapczyński, to the newspaper.
Kazimierz M. is obliged by the court to pay his ex-wife PLN 4,000 alimony per month.
In total, he owes me over PLN 100,000.
- tells the media Izabela Olchowicz-Marcinkiewicz.
Tłum. K.J.