Why do Poles support the reform of the courts so much? This example is better than in-depth analyses.
The court in Piaseczno has just acquitted the left-wing celebrity journalist Piotr Najsztub. In October 2017, the journalist hit a 77-year-old woman crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing. The process lasted over two years.
Najsztub did not have a driving licence, which he had been detained in 2009 for exceeding the limit of penalty points. In addition, at the time of the accident his car had no valid technical tests or compulsory insurance.
These are serious offences in Poland. Every citizen knows that if something like this had happened to him or her, they would not have got out of serious trouble quickly. It would probably result in a prison sentence with a huge fine.
What about Najsztub?
The court, when deciding this case, did not establish beyond any doubt the speed with which the lady entered the pedestrian crossing. The prosecution accused me of inadvertently causing the accident by not adjusting the speed to the driving conditions. The court found that I was particularly cautious and therefore acquitted
— said the celebrity.
The comments are bitter:
After 2 years #Najsztub innocent. He ran over a 75-year-old woman without a driver’s license and the court couldn’t tell at what speed the victim „ran” onto the pedestrian crossing! The caste doesn’t snitch their people! If he had been an ordinary man and God forbid, a right-wing representative, he would not have escaped severe punishment
— said Balli Marzec.
Marek Siudaj noted:
Anyone who fights with the Law and Justice party can count on the court’s sympathy. Najsztub stood up to the strict discipline in the form of a driving licence and technical inspection and the judges supported him. Every sincere democrat can run over an old lady and he won’t even suffer a scratch.
Witold Gadowski:
Najsztub innocent, the old lady run over… that is, the judiciary of the Third Republic of Poland in its full glory.
Obviously, the reform of the judiciary in Poland is really necessary, as the elementary sense of justice is put to the test every day by a system that has not changed much since the communist era.
Tłum. K.J.