The problem is that in Poland an attempt is being made to create a world in which people who do not share the LGBT anti-values will be persecuted. Unfortunately, we know of such ideological terror from many countries
— said Patryk Jaki, former Deputy Minister of Justice and PiS MEP in an interview with wPolityce.pl, referring to the case of an IKEA employee dismissed for quoting excerpts from the Holy Bible about homosexuals.
Let’s recall: a dismissed IKEA worker said: I had a contract to sell furniture, and they introduced an article that implementing LGBT values is an obligation.
We must defend tradition, openness and tolerance, which is what Poland has been famous for - but this is about true tolerance, not one that is supposed to be based on the fact that LGBT views are tolerated, and when someone has other views, they are not. This is a caricature of tolerance. We must stand firm on this. Selling furniture is not related to religion or orientation
— said Patrick Jaki.
I think this is a good time for the Poles to show that they do not approve of it, in a way that will hurt the corporations the most - that is, economically. Fortunately, there are many companies in Poland that offer such services as IKEA
- he pointed out.
We have to guard the law. If someone wants to do business in Poland, it is good that they respect the Polish traditions and history. The Constitution states clearly that freedom is the foundation of our country. If a company does not understand this, it means that it breaks the foundations of the country in which it wants to conduct business. We cannot agree to this. I believe that this employee has a very good chance of winning against IKEA in court. Either we can quote the Bible in Poland or not. This cannot be the reason for dismissal. It is obvious to me
— he added.
Patryk Jaki emphasized that the case of the dismissal of an IKEA employee cannot be compared to the issue of the printer’s refusal to print a poster promoting LGBT ideology.
People who give such arguments do not understand the issue intellectually. The printer’s case is completely different. If a printer refused to provide a service to a person because he or she is a homosexual, then it would really be somehow similar. However, he did not deny the person on the grounds of his or her sexual orientation but simply because he did not want to help or participate in the promotion of values that he does not share on the basis of his religious beliefs. It is necessary to distinguish whether one differentiates between people on the basis of their religion or even their sexual orientation, which is inappropriate, or whether one is ordered to take part in the promotion of something with which they do not agree. The printing business has nothing to do with the dismissal of an employee for being a Catholic
— said Patrick Jaki.
