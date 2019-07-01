„In our internal internet network, the intranet, they added an article that says that it is our duty to implement the so-called LGBT values; I was appalled
— said Mr. Tomasz, an IKEA employee, fired for quoting the Bible and refusing to participate in a campaign promoting the LGBT movement, in an interview with TVP Info.
In a conversation with TVP Info, the man had his face covered. He said that he did not want to reveal his identity because he was afraid of problems with finding a new job.
Mr. Tomasz told us exactly how he was fired.
The store manager of IKEA announced a day of solidarity with LGBT people who are excluded. I learned from a colleague about the situation. I went to work and reported to the manager that I wanted to take a leave on demand. It was Saturday, I was a little afraid to go to work and see if anything else would happen there. I wanted to go to work, sell furniture; I signed a contract that this is what I would do
— said the former IKEA employee.
He admitted that on the same day an article was published on the intranet, an internal internet network, saying that „it is our duty to implement the so-called LGBT values”.
It moved me, because I do not think it is my duty. I have not studied this article thoroughly, but the point was to use proper forms when addressing someone, because someone may look like a woman, but feels like a man and it is important to respect differences. I placed my entry there, in which I expressed that it was unacceptable and quoted two quotations from the Bible: about the depravity and about the fact that an intercourse between two men is an abomination
— said the employee.
As can be seen from his account, he was later called in urgently for an interview with the HR department, during which they wanted him to explain why he wrote his opinion and force him to remove the entry.
I said that I am Catholic and I believe that this is not in line with my worldview and my conscience.
Mr. Tomasz did not agree to remove his entry; he emphasized that he quoted the Holy Bible.
As a Catholic, I cannot censor God. I was told that the consequences will be drawn
— he said to TVP Info.
A few days later, as the man says, the manager called him for another interview before starting work.
I was informed on the spot that Ikea had decided to terminate my employment contract. I had to pack up immediately, empty the locker, and give back my ID
— said Mr. Tomasz.
A redundant IKEA employee filed a lawsuit against the Swedish corporation. The Ordo Iuris Institute, which provides him with legal assistance, informs that the justification for his dismissal was based on the provision of internal regulations imposing respect, inter alia, on grounds of religion and belief. IKEA, while explaining itself, emphasizes: „There was a risk that the personal dignity of other employees might be violated”.
Tłum. K.J.