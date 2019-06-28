All 50 European Olympic Committees supported on Saturday in Minsk the candidacy of Krakow and Małopolska for the European Games in 2023, the Association of European Olympic Committees (EOC) informed.
The candidature was presented by the President of the Polish Olympic Committee, Andrzej Kraśnicki. It was the only candidacy and was approved unanimously. As Slovenian EOC President Janez Kocijancic said, the city of Krakow and the region have a rich sports infrastructure that can be used during the Games.
The second Olympics is organised by the capital of Belarus, Minsk.
The first one was held four years earlier in Azerbaijan’s Baku.
Tłum. K.J.